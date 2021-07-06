Richmond chefs share advice on how to cook with marijuana

RICHMOND, Va. -- On July 1, 2021, Virginia's marijuana laws changed making it legal in Virginia to grow up to four marijuana plants per household and possess up to an ounce of the drug.

While smoking may be the most well-known way to experience marijuana, it is not the only way.

Chefs Nikki Gregory and Paul Polk, who own Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas in downtown Richmond, appeared on the Eat It, Virginia podcast to discuss how best to use marijuana as a cooking ingredient. They also shared their plans to incorporate it into future menus and business ventures.