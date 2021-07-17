Richmond Diocese adds 4 more priests to list accused of sexually abusing children

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Catholic Diocese of Richmond said they have added the names of four more priests to the long list of those with a "credible and substantiated claim of sexual abuse against a minor."

Three of those newly-named are deceased, and the priest that is still alive -- Joseph Slowik -- has not served in active ministry since 2006, the Diocese said.

The priests that have been added are:

Robert D. Beattie, Priest of the Diocese of Richmond

Leo Creamer, Priest Ordained in Diocese of Richmond later Incardinated in the Diocese of Arlington

Patrick F. Quinn, Priest of the Diocese of Richmond

Joseph Slowik, Priest of the Diocese of Richmond

You can read the full list of priests on the list here.

Authorities were notified, the Diocese said.

Individuals who have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious, lay employee or volunteer of the diocese are encouraged to report abuse directly to law enforcement, including Child Protective Services (CPS) at 1-800-552-7096 and by calling the Virginia Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064.

They are also encouraged to contact the 24-hour confidential Victim Assistance Reporting (VAC) number at 1-877-887-9603 or email vac@richmonddiocese.org to report sexual abuse.