Richmond father fatally shot remembered as passionate, hard worker: 'He was always there'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds in the Richmond community came together on Monday night to celebrate and remember the life of Brandon Robertson.

Chesterfield Police said the 29-year-old was found fatally shot on Saturday morning in his car parked outside his parents' home.

The vigil was held in Blackwell Park, a place where friends said Robertson loved when he was growing up. They said he played sports there and those who went there were like a family to him.

The community coped with Robertson's death by dancing to his music and talking about how he is already trying to DJ in heaven.

Those who worked with him described him as a hard worker who always wanted to learn and grow. They mentioned how he wanted to explode on the DJ scene and was known to be very versatile.

They said he was a man who was focused on giving his talents back for good in the community and was known for playing at local schools and National Night Out.

"There was no bad bone in his body. Whenever you see him, you seen his smile," one family member said.

Outside of working as a DJ, Robertson was also a father to an 8-year-old daughter and a newborn son. His daughter spoke about how she just wanted to give her father a big hug, mentioning how he was always there for her.

"He always said he had our back, no matter what happened. And he says he loves us no matter what," she said.

Chesterfield Police haven't released details about the shooting at this time. Many community leaders at the vigil called on the community to put the guns down. Robertson's family called on the community to be patient.

“I’m asking y'all to let the police handle their business. Let the justice be that way,” said Robertson's dad.

The family said at the vigil that they plan to create a non-profit to combat gun violence, saying they want to teach kids how to DJ and help them find equipment in honor of Robertson.