Richmond man charged with murder in connection to fatal 2018 Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Richmond man was arrested Monday for murder in connection to a fatal 2018 shooting.

Newport News Police say they responded to a shooting on October 11, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Gloucester Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they found 27-year-old Raghib Brooks, of Hampton, shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, 32-year-old Antione Harris, of Richmond, was taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in reference to this incident.

No further details have been released.