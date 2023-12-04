Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announces campaign for Governor of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced his candidacy for Governor of Virginia. The official confirmation comes nearly a month after Politico reported that the democrat was considering a gubernatorial run.

In a release announcing the campaign, Mayor Stoney's team highlighted work that he has done in the city of Richmond. "Levar allocated historic funding levels to improving Richmond’s roads, reduced the poverty rate by 22%, got the budget under control and created a surplus, and built new schools," the release expanded

Mayor Stoney joins the race that Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is already running. She announced her plans to run for Governor in November saying that she would no longer be seeking reelection to the U.S. House.

CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth says Mayor Stoney is entering the race as an underdog, as Spanberger has already won major races in different parts of the state.

"If you had to sort of put the odds on it right now, what you would say is that Spanberger begins as a favorite," Holsworth explained. "But one of the things that we need to mention in politics is that this race is a long way away before people vote, and anything can certainly happen."

Spanberger has also secured the endorsements of some big name Democrats like former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Congressman Gerry Connolly and Congressman Don Byers.

While Spanberger is known for going across the aisle to work with both Democrats and Republicans to pass legislation, Holsworth says that may not help her win the democratic primary, and Stoney’s direct appeal to Democrats in his announcement could give him a boost.

"I think the most important part of that announcement was how direct Mayor Stoney was in his criticism of Glenn Younkin, because we have to remember that this is a Democratic primary," said Holsworth. "And I think that may be where he tries to get some leverage against Congresswoman Spanberger."

Among Republicans, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears are widely seen in political circles as likely contenders. Neither has publicly committed to a run.