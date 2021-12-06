Richmond mosque holds open house to 'clear-up misinformation about Islam'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Islamic Center of Richmond in Glen Allen held an open house Saturday to "clear-up misinformation about Islam," according to faith leaders.

The center partnered with GainPeace, a non-profit group that educates people about the Islamic faith, in an effort to curb Islamophobia and to allow the community to "get acquainted with Muslim neighbors while at the same time deepening their understanding of the Islamic faith."

Those who attended enjoyed free food, henna tattoos, a chance to try on a Hijab, face painting for kids, virtual reality games and more.

Faith leaders also lead conversations and group discussions to help combat biases and teach the community more about the religion.

“We want to make sure we connect with our neighbors, build bridges and work with this wonderful community so we can establish better societies,” GainPeace Director Sabeel Ahmed said. “And we have seen in the past, that unfortunately, when people don't know each other, there's always fear of the unknown.”

Leaders with the Islamic Center said they are hopeful the event helped build stronger relationships and a better understanding of who they are to the Richmond community.