Richmond neighbors protest planned gas station: 'Listen to us'

RICHMOND, Va. – Dozens of neighbors held a rally to protest construction of a new Sheetz gas station at Richmond's Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Forest Hill Avenue Saturday.

Residents cited issues with increased traffic, noise and lights as well as misgivings with city planning.

Demonstrators also said they believe the chain will hurt nearby small businesses.

Additionally, neighbors said the area has three gas station, with a fourth station planned, within a mile of the Sheetz location.

“I hope that our voice gets loud enough and they listen to us that we don't want this development,” Cameron Jackson, who grew up a few miles from the site and now lives nearby, said. “We can come up with an alternative to development for the property owners.”

A spokesperson for Sheetz said construction at the site is slated to begin this month.

“Throughout this process, as we do with all new stores, we have worked with the City of Richmond, listening to feedback and making appropriate changes to our plan where necessary," officials with Sheetz wrote.

