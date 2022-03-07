Richmond Police kill man who allegedly refused to drop gun

RICHMOND, Va. — Police officers shot and killed a man after he allegedly refused to put down a gun during an incident Sunday night in the Fulton area.

Richmond Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Garber Street around 10:40 p.m. after someone reported an unknown man with a gun at a home.

Police found the man when they arrived to the scene and reportedly ordered him to put his gun down. Police said he refused and "showed aggression" towards the officers, so they shot him.

The man was transported to a local hospital where police said he later died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later on.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Major Crimes Detective M. Young (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.