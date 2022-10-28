Richmond Police officer arrested for rape

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police officer Jean Assad was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery, Richmond Police announced Friday.

Assad, who joined the Richmond Police Department in 2017, has been placed on leave without pay.

While Richmond Police have not released details into the circumstances surrounding the charges, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the alleged crime took place while Assad was working off-duty in Shockoe Slip.

In a court hearing on Friday, Assad told the judge he'd hired a lawyer to represent him in this case.

Refresh this page for updates.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.