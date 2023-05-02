Richmond Police shoot suspect when pursuit ends in Henrico, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Richmond Police officers fired on a suspect who had been involved in a pursuit, according to Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened at Dean Road and Morrison Road, which is in a small neighborhood near the Henrico-Richmond line and Interstate 64.

Viewer images from the scene sent to CBS 6 showed multiple Richmond Police vehicles and what appeared to be a cement mixer.

The suspect who fled from officers was shot multiple times and taken to VCU Medical Center, sources told Burkett.

Neighbors told CBS 6 reporter Elizabeth Holmes they heard multiple sirens, a crash, and then several gunshots.

We’re told the pursuit began within the City of Richmond limits.

At this time, officials have not commented on the shooting or released details.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.