Richmond Police shoot suspect when pursuit ends in Henrico, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond Police officers fired on a suspect who had been involved in a pursuit, according to Crime Insider Jon Burkett.
Posted at 6:12 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 19:16:40-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Richmond Police officers fired on a suspect who had been involved in a pursuit, according to Crime Insider Jon Burkett.  

The shooting happened at Dean Road and Morrison Road, which is in a small neighborhood near the Henrico-Richmond line and Interstate 64.

Viewer images from the scene sent to CBS 6 showed multiple Richmond Police vehicles and what appeared to be a cement mixer.  

The suspect who fled from officers was shot multiple times and taken to VCU Medical Center, sources told Burkett.

Neighbors told CBS 6 reporter Elizabeth Holmes they heard multiple sirens, a crash, and then several gunshots.

We’re told the pursuit began within the City of Richmond limits.

At this time, officials have not commented on the shooting or released details.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

