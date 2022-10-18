Watch Now
Richmond Public Schools makes masks optional following low transmission levels

Posted at 10:40 AM, Oct 18, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Masks in Richmond Public Schools will be optional for all staff members and students as of Tuesday.

In a meeting on Monday night, school officials said CDC community transmission levels have remained at medium to low since the beginning of September.

Masks will still be required to be worn on days six through 10 after testing positive for COVID-19.

If the CDC community level rises high for two consecutive weeks, then RPS will require masks once again. If masks become required again, parents can still choose to opt-out through the school's opt-out email.

