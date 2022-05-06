Richmond Rotary Club hopes to raise $150,000 for Ukraine

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Rotary Club of Richmond is hoping to raise $150,000 to to support the citizens of Ukraine.

Rotary Club members have already raised more than $75,000 to send to ShelterBox USA, an organization that partners with Rotary International to help out in crisis situations around the world.

With 63 Rotary clubs in Ukraine and nine in the capital city Kiev, Richmond Rotary Club member Pam Embrey says her organization felt a calling to donate.

"12 million people are in the country right now living in horrible conditions," Embrey explained. "So by making a donation to ShelterBox, they're sent necessities, hygiene kits, cash to make the move, if necessary and kits with tents and solar lights. So it's really impactful."

The Richmond Rotary Club is asking women's groups in Central Virginia to consider joining their fundraising effort.

"Unfortunately, so many women and children are the ones that are making the move," Embrey explained. "They're walking miles, taking the bus, taking the train to get across the border."