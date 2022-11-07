Richmond SPCA Fur Ball raises more than $600,000 for animals in need

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond was filled with hundreds of guests and nearly 20 pets Saturday night as pet owners and their furry friends dressed to the nines for the Richmond SPCA's 24th annual Fur Ball.

The Fur Ball raises money for the organization's Cinderella Fund which helps to provide life-saving care for thousands of homeless pets each year.

The Richmond SPCA spent more than $950,000 last year helping to care for more than 4,000 animals. This year's Fur Ball raised $665,000 to replenish the Cinderella Fund.

"This is one of the most pet-friendly communities in the country and we are so grateful to Richmonders for their heartfelt support of the Richmond SPCA and our mission to save the precious lives of animals who desperately need us," Richmond SPCA Chief Executive Officer Tamsen Kingry said. "[These animals] are the most at-risk animals, those who are sick and injured and neonatal and in need of extra special care and attention and medical treatment in order to not only survive but to thrive and to go on to live wonderful lives with families who will let them forever."

Greg McQuade served as emcee for the Fur Ball's Parade of Pets.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.