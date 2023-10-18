Richmond students treated after 'ingesting suspected cannabis items' on school grounds

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several Armstrong High School students were medically assessed Wednesday morning after Richmond Police say the students "reported they ingested suspected cannabis items."

Just before noon Wednesday, a school resource officer found the students who were "in medical distress," police say.

One of the students involved was taken to the emergency room as a precaution, two other students were released to families, and another is awaiting parent pickup, a school board member told CBS 6's Melissa Hipolit.

Richmond Public Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

Thank you for your patience as we investigated this incident and prepared communications for the Armstrong community. We can confirm that four students ingested edibles that are believed to have contained THC. No overdoses occurred and first responders treated all students on scene. One student was transported to the hospital as a precaution.



