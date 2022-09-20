Richmond woman has been missing for decades. He refuses to give up hope.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Annie Horne disappeared from Richmond in January 2001.

The 37-year-old woman, who lived on Yorktown Avenue in South Richmond, was reported missing by her husband.

"She was a mother, a sister. [She] never missed work. [She] was very reliable. So it was uncharacteristic of her to just walk away and disappear like that," Richmond Police Detective Clarence Key said. "One of the things we tell the family and we tell the community — we don't forget. So even though it's been years, this is still an open case. And we're still trying to generate leads to follow up on with the hopes of bringing some closure to the family and to this case."

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Annie Horne was asked to call Detective Key at the Richmond Police Department or 833-RTC-FNVA.