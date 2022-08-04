Richmonders react to latest developments in alleged mass shooting plot: 'I hope everything is truthfully told'

RICHMOND, Va. -- For Richmond resident Tetiana Leblanc, reading the initial news about a mass shooting plot at Dogwood Dell made her fearful.

"I was terrified reading it, because the next day I was going to go and see the show where my friend was playing and I wasn't sure how I would feel," said Leblanc.

The local yoga instructor says she felt more comfortable going back to the park, after learning that the alleged plot was stopped by Richmond police.

"I didn't feel worried or anything because I read the news that it had been stopped, but still I was a little anxious," explained Leblanc.

Feeling more suspicion than fear, Richmond vendor Charles Brown says he had questions from the very beginning.

"Well, as I've been following it, about two weeks ago, it was some discrepancy about whether this really was a case. So I was already skeptical," he said.

Following today's court hearing and the statements made by Police Chief Gerald Smith that the intended target for the alleged mass shooting was in fact Dogwood Dell, Brown says he believes the Chief may have spoken too soon.

"I think the chief spoke prematurely….overall, I'm just happy that this thing is over……..but hopefully, it won't happen again," said Brown.

A feeling Lablanc and Richmond resident, Nico Balbontin echoed. "I would like to be stopped, I would like to trust police," said Leblanc.

The recent law school graduate says after watching today's court proceeding, it shows how important it is for the public to get a complete idea of what happened.

"Looking at the clip it kind of highlights how important it is to get the full picture of something, We all can kind of sometimes think like never in my town, never in my home…I just hope everything is put out there and truthfully told," said Balbontin.

