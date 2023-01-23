Richneck Elem. remains closed 17 days after student shot teacher; Reopening date to come

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Richneck Elementary has been closed since the day of the shooting where a student shot his teacher, which police have described as “intentional.”

Officials say that an announcement on when the school will be reopening should be announced sometime this week.

Abby Zwerner, the teacher who was shot in a classroom earlier this month, has been released from the hospital, according to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Zwerner has been praised for her heroic actions keeping her students safe after she was shot. She made sure all her students made it out of the classroom, Drew said, and was the last person to leave her classroom before making her way to the administration office.

Zwerner was shot through the hand, Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew told reporters during a press conference. Drew said it was by a bullet that then hit

She has since been released from the hospital, and a GoFundMe account was created to support her medical costs. It now has reached $230k.

The family of a 6-year-old boy who Newport News police say shot and wounded his teacher at Richneck Elementary School, said Thursday that the gun he used had been “secured.”

The family's statement was released by an attorney and did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept. The family also was not identified.

You can read more details about the release from the student suspect's parents by clicking here.