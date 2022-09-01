RIDGE Jogging Strollers recalled after child's fingertip amputated

UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Strollers have been recalled due to a fingertip amputation hazard.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall on Thursday. According to the CPSC, the stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.

The recall involves all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap.

The CPSC says the strollers have a black frame and a fabric color scheme that is white (“BRYCE”), charcoal (“JAKE”), or slate blue (“REGGIE”) and have black tires.

They have serial numbers starting with "1401RDGUS" which is on the right side of the stroller above the rear wheel. The model number "1401-RDG-US" is printed on the left side of the stroller above the rear wheel.

Those with the recalled strollers should immediately stop using it and contact the company to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.

There has been at least one incident reported of a fingertip amputation to a child who was not in the stroller while in use.

The recalled strollers were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other children’s stores and specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through August 2022 for about $600.

For more information, click here.

