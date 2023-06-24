Riding for a cause: Charity motorcycle ride Saturday brings awareness to Alzheimer's

VIRGINIA BEACH. Va. — The Women in the Wind Honey Badgers Chapter held their 6th annual motorcycle ride to promote awareness of Alzheimer's.

“It’s for everybody who either has Alzheimer's, had Alzheimer's or is a caretaker; it’s to honor all those people,” said chapter president Lisa Thompson.

Thompson told News 3 that for her, this event is personal. She lost her mother to the disease in 2017.

“There’s no guarantee. It could hit you in your 40s, it could hit you in your 80s. So it is something we need to raise awareness for,” said Thompson.

Organizers in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association plan the event around the summer solstice.

“The longest day is a day to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease,” said Katie McDonough with the Alzheimer's Association. "This is the perfect example of how the community can really get behind the mission of the organization and get involved.”

Bikers were seen Saturday riding through the Atlantic Shores Retirement Community in Virginia Beach. Afterwards, they headed to Portsmouth to finish up the 58-mile ride.

The organization's goal was to raise $17,000 at Saturday's ride. If you missed the event, you can click here to contribute to their cause.