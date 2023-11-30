Rite Aid to close over 30 stores nationwide, including 3 in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Rite Aid announced that it's closing more stores across the country, including three here in Hampton Roads.

The announcement says 31 Rite Aid locations in a dozen states will shut down as part of the drugstore chain’s restructuring efforts.

Among the Rite Aids closing are three in Hampton Roads: the Norfolk stores located at 163 W. Ocean View Avenue and 7601 Granby Street, and the Williamsburg store located at 4501 News Road.

Once the closures are completed, Rite Aid will still have about 2,000 stores still operating - a sharp decline from over 4,600 stores in 2016.

Plans to close locations nationwide were made public last month around the time the company filed for bankruptcy.