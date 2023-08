PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth will be temporarily closed on Thursday.

On Aug. 17, from 2:30 to 9 a.m. the casino will be closed for "routine maintenance," according to a recent Rivers Casino Portsmouth Facebook post.

The Rivers Casino Portsmouth is the first freestanding casino in Virginia. It opened in January of this year.