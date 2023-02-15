Rivers Casino Portsmouth rakes in more than $9M in first 8 days of operation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — In its first eight days of operation, Rivers Casino Portsmouth saw a little more than $9 million dollars in revenue, according to the Virginia Lottery's casino activity report for January.

The casino opened on Jan. 23.

Rivers Casino drone

According to the report, the casino raked in the most amount of money from slots, more than $7.4 million. Tables games brought in more than $1.5 million.

The casino generated a little more than $1.6 million in tax revenue, with more than $542,000 going to the City of Portsmouth.

Rivers Casino opens in Portsmouth

The report also listed revenue for Bristol Casino, which saw more than $13.4 million in revenue.

Here's the complete breakdown for Rivers Casino Portsmouth:

ADJUSTED GAMING REVENUE

Slots: $7,451,244.83

Table Games: $1,588,044.95

Total: $9,039,289.78

TAXES

Total tax: $1,627,072.16

Regional Improvement Commission (6% of AGR) (City of Portsmouth): $542,357.39

Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund (0.8% of total tax): $13,016.58

Family and Children's Trust Fund (0.2% of total tax): $3,254.14

Remaining available in the Gaming Proceeds Fund: $1,068,444.05

Click or tap here for the full report.