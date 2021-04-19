Rivers Casino Portsmouth to hold virtual informational job forum

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Rivers Casino Portsmouth is set to hold a virtual informational job forum to learn more information on the new jobs coming to the city.

The virtual job information forum will take place on April 27 at 5:30 p.m., and April 28 at 10 a.m.

This forum will provide job seekers more information on the type of jobs that will be available at the upcoming casino and how they can prepare now.

Casino officials say job seekers will learn about workforce initiatives, hear more about certifications and training, and find out more about the industry's hiring practices.

The forum will be hosted by Rivers Casino Portsmouth along with their partners Hampton Roads Workforce Council, Tidewater Community College, and Portsmouth Economic Development.

The casino is set to bring in 1,300 permanent jobs and 1,400 temporary construction jobs.

The job forum is free, but applicants must register here.

