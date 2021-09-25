Riverside Health System hosts free flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Peninsula

HAMPTON, Va. - The Riverside Health System will host several free flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the end of September and the month of October.

The drive-thru and walk-up clinics will allow patients 12 and older to receive the flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at the same time, with one in each arm. Second and third doses of the COVID-19 will also be included with proof of prior vaccination.

COVID-19 booster shots are also available to those 65 and older and those at risk of severe illness, including healthcare workers. Anyone eligible may be given a single Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster dose at least six months after the first two doses to provide additional immunity with proof of prior vaccination.

Masking will be required at all times at the clinic, and temperature checks and safety screenings will be required before patients receive a flu shot.

The clinics will be held on the following dates at the following locations:

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Drive-Thru Clinic Riverside Medical Offices/Newport Square 856 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News



Wednesday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Outdoor Clinic (park and walk-up) Riverside Wellness & Fitness Center – Peninsula 12650 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News



Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Drive-Thru Clinic Riverside Medical Office Building – Hampton 850 Enterprise Parkway in Hampton



Wednesday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Drive-Thru Clinic Riverside Walter Reed Hospital 7519 Hospital Dr. in Gloucester



Wednesday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Drive-Thru Clinic Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg 1500 Commonwealth Ave. in Williamsburg



Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Drive-Thru Clinic Riverside Cancer Care Center (on the campus of Riverside Regional Medical Center) 12100 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News



Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Drive-Thru Clinic Riverside Family Medicine at the Brentwood Medical Center 10510 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News



Wednesday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Drive-Thru Clinic Riverside Primary Care Community Clinic/Community Free Clinic of Newport News 727 – 25 th St. in Newport News

