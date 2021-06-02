Watch
Riverside Health System to host free prostate cancer screenings across Peninsula

Posted at 4:52 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 04:52:22-04

Riverside Health System will offer a free prostate cancer screening event in Newport News Thursday, June 3.

According to the Riverside Health System, the screenings will be performed by Jack W. Lambert, M.D. and several team members of Riverside Urology Specialists and the Riverside Cancer Center. Each screening will include a questionnaire and a blood test in addition to a physical exam.

Community members who would benefit from having this screening include men at average risk of prostate cancer ages 50 to 70 and currently in excellent health; men at high risk of prostate cancer ages 40 to 70, with more than one first-degree relative who has had prostate cancer prior to age 65; and Black men ages 45 to 70.

Men who have or had prostate cancer and men who have current prostate problems are not eligible for the screening.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask when they arrive, and will be provided hand sanitizer on-site. Riverside team members will be wearing personal protective equipment, and exam rooms will be cleaned and sanitized between each visit.

The screenings will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Riverside Cancer Care Center on the campus of Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Please call 1-800-520-7006 to schedule your appointment.

