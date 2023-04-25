Riverside will deliver medicine by drone to Eastern Shore, Tangier Island

EASTERN SHORE, Va. — Riverside has partnered with DroneUp, Virginia Institute for Spaceflight & Autonomy (VISA) at Old Dominion University, the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission, and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) to deliver prescription medications to patients who live on the Eastern Shore and Tangier Island.

In 2022, the partnership submitted a medical drone delivery project called "Drone Medical Package Delivery for Improved Transportation and Better Patient Outcomes" to the US Department of Transportation for funding support, according to Riverside.

Riverside says the project was one of 59 proposals awarded funding through the Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grants program out of a nationwide pool of 389 applications.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to provide care for our patients," said Sally Hartman, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at Riverside. "This partnership provides us with the opportunity to support patients in more rural communities by improving access to prescription medications with fast at-home delivery."

The medical cargo drone delivery project is divided into two categories.

Stage one is planning and prototyping, and stage two is implementation, according to Riverside.

Riverside says during stage one they will begin utilizing medical cargo drones from DroneUp to test and plan for the delivery of prescription medications to patients living in rural areas on the Eastern Shore, especially for remote locations like Tangier Island.

Once stage one is successful and complete, the partnership will move into stage two, says Riverside.

Medical cargo drones will be deployed from Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (RSMH) to deliver medication to patient's doorsteps.

As the drones leave the hospital, the patient and Riverside's care teams will be able to monitor the delivery in real time.

"We are excited to see the first medical cargo drone take flight from RSMH in May," said Nick Chuquin, president of RSMH. "The Eastern Shore is a unique geographical area with a rural make-up that can pose accessibility challenges for patients in need of prescription medication. We know that drone service delivery to our patients living in rural areas of our community will not only improve access to medications, but also improve patient outcomes and overall health."

The delivery project was organized last fall with initial funding from VIPC's Unmanned Systems Center.

"VIPC's mission is to support game-changing market development initiatives, such as this medical drone deliver service for Riverside's patients on the Eastern Shore," said Director of the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at VIPC Tracy Tynan.

Riverside says VISA's role in the project will be overall project management, health outcomes modeling, analysis and simulation.

"The drone delivery project truly embodies our mission to ignite growth, talent, and innovation at ODU, our region, and the Commonwealth of Virginia," said Dr. David Bowles, executive director of VISA.

Riverside says they are working closely with the Department of Transportation to finalize documentation and begin the project on June 1.