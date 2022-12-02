Road closures scheduled for Saturday December 3 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There will be road closures for the Holiday Parade at the Beach, the Virginia Beach Police Department says.

Vehicles will be unable to access parts of Atlantic Avenue at the oceanfront on December 3. The closures will start around 3:30 p.m.

The roads will not remain closed past 8:00 p.m., police said.

For details on the road closures, look at this tweet from the VBPD: