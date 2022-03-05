Roads close after fatal motorcycle crash on Denbigh Blvd. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating after a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Around 4 p.m., police responded to Denbigh Boulevard and Deloice Cres in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle and car. When officers arrived they found a motorcyclist. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Denbigh Boulevard when the driver of the car was driving northbound on Deloice Cres. Police say the driver attempted to turn left onto Denbigh Boulevard and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.

Denbigh Boulevard is now closed in both directions at Deloice Cres.

This is a developing story