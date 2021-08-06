Robotics software startup to expand in Norfolk, creating new jobs

RICHMOND, Va. - A Norfolk-based software company that accelerates the deployment of industrial robotics will expand in the city and create new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that SVT Robotics will invest $101,400 to expand its operation at 730 W. 20th Street. The company will construct a laboratory to house robotic equipment used to demonstrate its proprietary SOFTBOT™ Platform’s capabilities for clients and industrial robotic manufacturers.

As highlighted by the governor's office, Virginia reinforced its position as America’s Top State for Business by successfully competing with California and Texas for the project, which will create 37 new jobs.

“SVT Robotics is a prime example of the success that innovative technology businesses can achieve in our Commonwealth,” said Gov. Northam. “With a diverse ecosystem of entrepreneurs and startups along with global industry leaders, forward-looking companies are attracted to Virginia because of our unmatched combination of tech talent, world-class education institutions, and competitive operating costs. We look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth in Norfolk.”

Launched in 2018 by co-founders A.K. Schultz and Michael Howes, SVT Robotics develops products that expedite and streamline the deployment of industrial robotics in the manufacturing and warehousing industries. SVT Robotics’ SOFTBOT™ Platform allows companies to connect and integrate their enterprise systems to any robot or automation in just days or weeks, rather than months or years.

“We are thrilled by the ongoing efforts from the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Norfolk to create an environment that is extremely friendly to tech startups,” said A.K Schultz, CEO and co-founder of SVT Robotics. “The VJIP jobs grant will make it easier for SVT to create tech jobs right here in Virginia. The ability to recruit the best technical talent is the lifeblood of tech companies and we applaud Virginia’s efforts to create strong tailwinds for firms like SVT.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support SVT Robotics’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“Norfolk continues to lead in the development of innovative technologies,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander. “SVT Robotics is a trailblazer in the deployment of enterprise robot technology, and we are excited about its plans to invest in an expansion that will create 37 new jobs. The city greatly appreciates SVT Robotics’ support of the Norfolk Innovation Corridor, and we are proud of the support the company has received from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.”

