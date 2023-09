NORFOLK, Va. — Journey is coming to the Scope Arena on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Citing the success of the 2023 Freedom Tour, the band announced shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024, according to SevenVenues. The tour will also feature TOTO.

The tour will cover 30 cities including Norfolk, according to SevenVenues. The 2024 tour begins Friday, Feb. 9 in Biloxi, Mississippi and will end on April 29 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m.