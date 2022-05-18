Watch
Rock 'n' roll: Norfolk park to host Go Skate Day event June 21

Posted at 4:09 PM, May 18, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Get your boards ready — the City of Norfolk will celebrate Go Skate Day with a skateboarding event at the Northside Park.

The event, scheduled for June 21, will include live music from 103 Jamz Radio, prizes, food trucks and more.

Festivities will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. at the park, located at 8400 Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

Go Skate Day was created by the International Association of Skateboard Companies in 2004 to help make skateboarding more accessible. It's held every year on June 21.

