Rock 'n' Roll Running Series in Virginia Beach ending after 20 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A beloved event is ending after 20 years.

Organizers of the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Virginia Beach announced Friday that this year would be the final edition of the race.

Walkers and runners of all levels are invited to participate in the last 1-mile, 5K and half marathon races from September 4-5.

Organizers said they will continue to stay engaged with the city and its local partners for future possible opportunities.

"We are grateful to the Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads metropolitan area, its officials and its citizens for hosting us over the years and would like to thank our participants, volunteers, partners, spectators, and the local community for their support in making this such a memorable event," they wrote.

