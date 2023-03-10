NASA announces electron rocket launch this weekend: Here's how you can watch

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — NASA said it will support its second Rocket Lab Electron rocket launch from its Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Saturday night.

The two-hour launch window opens at 6 p.m., according to NASA's website.

"The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island," according to the website. "The mission, named “Stronger Together,” will be the second Rocket Lab launch from Wallops, with the first occurring in January 2023. The mission is a dedicated launch for satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company Capella Space."

The first launch happened back in January.

How You Can Watch?

Depending on cloud cover, NASA said viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park, Curtis Merritt Harbor, and the Beach Road causeway between Chincoteague and Assateague islands. The NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center and grounds will not be open for launch viewing.

NASA Wallops/Mission Planning Lab These circular areas show where and when people may see Rocket Lab's Electron launch in the sky, depending on cloud cover.



