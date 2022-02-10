Roller seats from Harbor Freight Tools recalled due to fall hazard

This recall involves the Pittsburgh Automotive-branded pneumatic roller seats and their connection from the seat to the seat post can break, posing a fall hazard.

The swivel seats are red with a 15 to 20-inch pneumatic lift range and have a black storage tray located above the wheels.

Product Registration Number CA-44417 can be found on a white label located on the bottom of the seat’s storage tray. The item number is printed on a label on the front of the storage tray and the UPC is printed on a label on the underside. Only roller seats with the following item and UPC numbers are included in the recall: 792363618960, 193175340764, and 792363634564.

The seats are sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from July 2014 through September 2021 for about $30.

Harbor Freight Tools has received 96 reports of the seat weld breaking, including ten reports of minor injuries, including bruises from users falling from the seat.

Customers with this product should immediately stop using them and return them to the nearest Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement or full refund in the form of a gift card. If you are unable to return the seat to one of Harbor Freight Tools’ locations, contact Harbor Freight Tools using the toll-free number or email address below to request a prepaid return shipping label for a replacement or a refund. Harbor Freight Tools is contacting all known purchasers directly.

