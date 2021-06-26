Roof of Perquimans Co. mobile home collapses after stove fire

PERQUIMANS Co., N.C. - The roof of a mobile home in Perquimans County collapsed after a fire Thursday afternoon.

At 4:59 p.m. Thursday, the Perquimans County 911 Center received multiple calls for smoke coming out of a mobile home in the 2200 block of New Hope Road.

The initial responder who arrived on scene found what appeared to be a stove on fire and worked to extinguish it, but the fire quickly spread up the walls and into the ceiling.

About 35 firefighters from four different departments initially made an interior attack, but due to the roof of the home collapsing, they had to transition to an exterior attack until they could safely re-enter the home. This was an extended process and halted traffic coming in and out of New Hope Road near the Boat Ramp Road intersection for nearly two hours.

Two people lived in the mobile home, neither of whom were at the time of the fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, there was a pet inside the home; it was able to be safely removed. Officials did not say what type of pet it was.

No injuries were reported.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross was contacted and is assisting the family.

The Durant’s Neck Fire Department, Inter-County Fire Department, Winfall Fire Department, Hertford Fire Department, the Perquimans County Fire Marshal, Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County 911 Center, Perquimans County EMS, Perquimans County Emergency Management, Dominion Energy and the American Red Cross all responded to the incident.

Chief Eure of Durant’s Neck Fire Department provided Incident Command per established National Incident Management System (NIMS) guidelines and thanked all responding departments for their "quick response and their dedication to the community."

The fire is being investigated by the Perquimans County Fire Marshal's Office.