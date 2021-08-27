Watch
Room at Chesapeake hotel suffers smoke, water damage after fire

Chesapeake Fire Department
Posted at 8:08 PM, Aug 26, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A room in the Budget Lodge located at 3009 S. Military Highway suffered significant smoke and water damage after a fire Thursday afternoon.

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the hotel at 4:39 p.m., with the first unit arriving on scene two minutes later.

Firefighters found smoke venting from the door of a room on the first floor. They entered the room and put out a small fire.

The fire was called under-control at 4:50 p.m. The surrounding rooms were not affected.

The person staying inside the room was not there at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

