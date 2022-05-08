Watch
Rosie's Gaming Emporium donates search dog 'Rosie' to Hampton Police Division

Vincent Jordan
Posted at 7:34 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 07:34:28-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Hampton recently donated a bloodhound puppy to the Hampton Police Division.

"Rosie" was presented to Hampton Police Monday, May 2 at Rosie's Gaming Emporium. When she's fully trained, she will be able to assist in locating missing persons.

Colonial Downs Group and Rosie's will pay for the puppy's training

“We are very excited about this new partnership with the Hampton Police Department," said Vincent Jordan, the general manager of Rosie's. "Purchasing and training search dogs like Rosie can be a very expensive endeavor. Colonial Downs Group and Rosie’s are fully committed to supporting community needs of all types, especially ones that will aid law enforcement in protecting vulnerable members of the community.”

Welcome to the force, Rosie!

