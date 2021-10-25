Watch
'Ross Dress for Less' to hold hiring event in Suffolk

<b>Suffolk Workforce Development Center</b>
Posted at 12:28 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 12:28:59-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is hosting a hiring event at Ross Dress for Less.

The hiring event will take place on Thursday, November 4, at the Ross, located at Hampton Roads Crossing, 1011 University Boulevard, Suite 120, in Suffolk. There will be two rounds for the event. The first will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the second from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Retail, stock, and cashier associate positions are available starting between $11 to $13 per hour.

Online applications can be viewed here using the keyword search, 18328000.

For more information, job seekers can also call 757-514-7730.

