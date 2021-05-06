Watch
Ruffles recalled after finding they contain undeclared allergen

Posted at 7:01 AM, May 06, 2021
Frito-Lay recalls Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips after determining some bags were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

These products were distributed to Sam’s Club warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

No allergic reactions have been reported.

Consumers with the product noted above can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

Specific recalled product information is listed below:

