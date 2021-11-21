Runners celebrate return of Chartway Norfolk Harbor 10K, Half Marathon

NORFOLK, Va. - Chartway's Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon and 10K took place Sunday morning, capping off a weekend of races in Downtown Norfolk.

The weekend kicked off with a 5K race and a kids' mile run on Saturday, with a post-race party at Town Point Park following the races. Sunday's races, the half marathon and the 10K race, began at 7:30 a.m. and finished with a post-race party at Town Point Park.

According to the race website, the fast and flat course took runners through historic neighborhoods, the Old Dominion University campus and along the Elizabeth River Trail before finishing beside the Elizabeth River.

The races' winners have not been announced at this time.