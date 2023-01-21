'Sad Summer Festival’ coming to Portsmouth this summer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The “Sad Summer Festival” is making a stop in Portsmouth this summer, according to Live Nation.

The festival is presented by Journeys and Converse. The Portsmouth stop will take place at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on July 11.

Several acts are featured in this year's lineup. The Portsmouth stop will include the following acts, according to a press release from Live Nation: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Pvris, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic and Daisy Grenade.

John Nolan of Taking Back Sunday, the festival’s headliner, said the following:

“We’re very excited to get back on the road. It’s going to be great spending the summer playing shows with old friends and making new ones. Most of all, we can not wait to start playing these new songs for everyone!” John Nolan of Taking Back Sunday

The featured special guests depend on the location, according to the festival’s website. The special guest that will be present during the Portsmouth stop is L.S. Dunes.

The release also says that emo music is having a resurgence, and the concert will serve as an entertainment source for fans of the genre.

Citi cardmembers can buy tickets during the presale, which begins on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Others can start buying their tickets on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Click here for information on ticket sales.