Accomack County Schools to transition from hybrid instruction to 4-day in person school week

ACCOMACK CO., Va. - Accomack County School Board approved the next phase of their Return to Learn Plan on April 6, and all hybrid students are set to transition to a 4-day school week, Monday through Thursday.

The school board's Return to Learn Plan was a division-wide decision, and all hybrid students are expected to attend school face-to-face four days per week.

All elementary hybrid-only students will begin following the 4-days attendance week starting Monday, April 19.

Middle and high school hybrid-only students will start Monday, April 26.

If for any reason, a child cannot attend four days, parents would need to contact the school. As a result, the child would then be transitioned to a fully virtual model of instruction.