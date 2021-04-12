Watch
Accomack County Schools to transition from hybrid instruction to 4-day in person school week

Posted at 12:15 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 12:18:15-04

ACCOMACK CO., Va. - Accomack County School Board approved the next phase of their Return to Learn Plan on April 6, and all hybrid students are set to transition to a 4-day school week, Monday through Thursday.

The school board's Return to Learn Plan was a division-wide decision, and all hybrid students are expected to attend school face-to-face four days per week.

All elementary hybrid-only students will begin following the 4-days attendance week starting Monday, April 19.

Middle and high school hybrid-only students will start Monday, April 26.

If for any reason, a child cannot attend four days, parents would need to contact the school. As a result, the child would then be transitioned to a fully virtual model of instruction.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

