All Hertford Co. schools to offer in person learning 4 days a week starting April 15

HERTFORD Co., N.C. - Students in Hertford County will have the option for in person learning starting on April 15.

As of March 11, the North Carolina General Assembly and Governor Roy Cooper passed Senate Bill 220 into law. This bill makes provisions for all students in the state to receive in-person instruction, should they choose to do so.

The Hertford County Board of Education met on Wednesday to make decisions about how to best implement Senate Bill 220 for the community.

An official announcement from the school said the Board decided to implement the following:

On April 15 all schools, with the exception of Early College High School, whose families have chosen PLAN A will begin.

On April 12, Early College High School Students whose families have chosen PLAN A will begin.

Officials asked that parents retrieve and submit Learning Preference Forms back to your child’s school. The forms are due back on March 19.

Click here for the district website where the forms can be found or you can get them at your child's school website or in person at he building.

Additional forms of communication and distribution are also being used.

School officials said the information is needed as "soon as possible to prepare to continue the process of educating children in the preferred manner."

For families that have chosen to have their students resume in-person learning schools will be open for students under PLAN A four days per week.

For our traditional Schools: This means that students will be attending school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesdays will be reserved for the sanitization of buildings.

At the Early College, in conjunction with the Community College’s Schedule, students will attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Fridays will be reserved for the sanitization of buildings.

The Bill passed also states that school districts are required to continue to provide remote instruction options for those families that still choose to do so.

