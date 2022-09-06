Watch Now
NewsSafely at School

Back to School 2022

Send your first day pictures to pics@wtkr.com for a chance to be featured here!

20220906_065103.jpg Xzavier 1st day of Pre-K, Riverdale Elementary in Courtland. Layla 1st day of 6th Grade, Southampton Middle School CourtlandPhoto by: Lakita Hicks processed-4871b138-041b-4efb-8f2a-2ce4dbaa0432_UU36lO5T.jpeg Marion Richardson Owens III, 4th grader at Achievable Dream Academy in Newport News, Va.Photo by: Tonya Owens IMG_20220906_063911.jpg Dennis, 11 - going to 6th grade, SuffolkPhoto by: Erica Harper Image (9).jpeg EthanPhoto by: Angela Bohon image1.jpeg Jayden and Skylar Eley. Jayden is starting 9th grade at Southampton High School and Skylar is starting 3rd grade at Riverdale Elementary School.Photo by: LeeAnn Eley image0.jpeg Photo by: Krystal Forbes IMG_5181.jpg BrixtenPhoto by: Paul Hines DSC_2078.jpeg First day of school for these lil’ hornets! Maxine is going to 4th grade and Minerva is going to 1st grade.Photo by: Brittany Marsh 79628.jpeg Corin and Chloe ConwayPhoto by: Leslie Adams image0 (1).jpeg This is Kameron Crawford. He started Kindergarden. He goes to Atlantic Shores.Photo by: Jemmalyn Hewlett 20220906_064744.jpg Photo by: Michael Allen PXL_20220906_110546280.PORTRAIT.jpg Photo by: Joshua Wehmeyer IMG_20220906_064959513_HDR.jpg Georvian Copeland9th GradeManor High School, PortsmouthPhoto by: Dionne Copeland image2.jpeg Mikiyah Everett 7th grade Norview middlePhoto by: Timika Everett 20220906_072002.jpg Photo by:



Kibibi Kelly

 20220906_075609.jpg Jaydens first day 1st gradePhoto by: tiffany f. 20220906_061541.jpg Jonathan's 1st Day Of Second Grade!Photo by: Tiffany Mitchell 20220906_080950.jpg Photo by: Octavia Walker 56756.jpeg Laila heading to Kindergarten at Surry ElementaryPhoto by: D Clayton 20220906_082203.jpg Photo by: Diane Reichmuth

