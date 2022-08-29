Hampton Roads schools start new school year with shortage of bus drivers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Several school systems across Hampton Roads are starting off the 2022-2023 academic year without enough

bus drivers.

Peninsula schools resumed classes on Monday, August 29, 2022, but in Newport News, the city is seeing a shortage of 92 school bus drivers.

"Right now vacancies, as of August 19th, we are short 92 drivers," said Shay Coates, the executive director of transportation for Newport News Public Schools. "But of those 92, we have 15 in training. We're steadily seeing some people coming in but it's a slow trickle."

And Newport News is not alone, Virginia Beach City Schools is seeing a shortage of 71 bus drivers. With 42 drivers in training, the school district is hoping to officially fill nearly half the positions.

The city of Hampton, however, says they only have three school bus driver vacancies.

To combat this shortage, school bus drivers are seeing pay increases and sign-on bonuses across the board.

In Newport News, bus drivers are making at least $21.60/hr, which is about a $5/hr increase from last year. The school system is also offering school bus drivers a $2,000 sign on bonus.

Hampton Public School bus drivers make a minimum of $21/hr, but could make more depending on experience. HPS is offering a sign on incentive of $1,000.

Virginia Beach City Schools offers a hourly rate range of $21.27/hr to $30.72/hr with a sign on bonus of $3,000.

But less bus drivers means longer times on the bus for students, which can sometimes lead to disciplinary issues.

One way Newport News Public Schools is trying to alleviate this is by offering mirrored bus routes. Mirrored runs mean that students have the same driver both in the mornings and evenings.

School staff says this helps kids build a trusting relationship with their bus drivers, even if it poses logistical challenges.

"Two of the things were looking at as a school division are student discipline and absences," said Coates. "So we decided let's mirror our runs. It's less efficient logistical wise but we think maybe we can give the students the same driver in the morning and afternoon and try to build the relationship between the driver, students, and the parents."

Schools are taking bus driver applications year round and will pay future drivers while they train.

If school systems do fill these vacancies, kids will spend less time on the bus, meaning families may see bus stop pick up and drop off times change.

School staff says times will only change by a few minutes and they will sure to notify families of any changes to bus routes.