News 3 partners with local media to host community conversation on school safety, security

NORFOLK, Va. - School is back in session, but kids have to worry about more than just learning.

Between shootings, bomb threats, and bullying, some parents and students feel anxiety about returning to the classroom.

News 3 is partnering with WHRO Public Media and iHeart Radio for a community conversation on school safety and security.

On Wednesday, September 7, at 7 p.m., viewers will hear from parents, students, and educators. They'll also hear from WTKR's own Law Enforcement Analyst and former Norfolk Police Chief Boone about how we can all address back-to-school safety concerns.

Join us next Wednesday at 7 p.m., as we will live stream the conversation right here in this story and on our Facebook page.