ODU honors 2020 & 2021 graduates with in person commencements

Old Dominion University is honoring graduates from the class of 2020 and the class of 2021 with in person commencements this week.

All graduates from the class of 2020 were honored Thursday in two separate ceremonies.

The class of 2021 will be honored Friday and Saturday with a total of five ceremonies spread across the two days.

Those who attend must wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing requirements.

Here's a look at the list of events:

Thursday, May 6

10 a.m. - Class of 2020 (Last name A-K, all degree levels)

2 p.m. - Class of 2020 (Last name L-Z, all degree Levels)

Friday, May 7

10 a.m. - Arts & Letters (undergraduates)

2 p.m. - Darden College of Education and Professional Studies and Batten College of Engineering and Technology (undergraduates)

Saturday, May 8

10 a.m. - Advanced Degree Ceremony (All colleges - Masters, Ed.S., DPT, DNP, Ph.D)

2 p.m. - Strome College of Business and College of Health Sciences (undergraduates)

6 p.m. - College of Sciences (undergraduates)

Click here for more Rebound coverage.