Virginia Beach schools lay out two back to school options for fall

Parents and guardians got a sneak peek at what the fall semester could look like for Virginia Beach City Schools on Tuesday night.

The school board provided an update on their school plans going forward.

There are two options on the table, one with additional COVID-19 safety protocols, and one without.

Both plans have students back in the classroom five days a week with a virtual option.The “preferred plan” is to re-open without social distancing and with little to no extra COVID-19 safety measures being taken and middle and high school students would have full extracurricular activities.

The other option is to go back with some restrictions that may take some extra work such as three feet distancing in classrooms, six feet while eating and reduced extracurricular activities for middle and high school students.

School officials still plan for students to return full time however, they might need extra space or teachers to make that possible.The school board says they are watching out for updated CDC guidance and the community's feedback for when it comes to deciding on a plan.