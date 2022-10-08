Samaritan House 8th Annual Women Against Violence Luncheon raises awareness of human trafficking

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Human trafficking is often described as a form of modern slavery, and Virginia is not immune.

Since its inception in 2016, the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force has confirmed 325 cases of human trafficking in our region, including 67 minors.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Friday, afternoon Samaritan House held its 8th Annual Women Against Violence Luncheon.

This luncheon helps raise awareness not only for domestic violence and human trafficking but also raises money for Samaritan House to provide its services. Those include emergency and permanent housing, support services and community outreach to victims of violence and homeless families across Hampton Roads.

Friday's keynote speaker was Barbara Amaya, a human trafficking survivor, consultant and mentor. She shared her difficult story with attendees. She was a child runaway who became the victim of abuse and human trafficking in D.C. and New York.

Amaya said that she not only survived, but it transformed her life, and now sharing her story is her life’s purpose.

“I would say to any possible victim right now is you're worth it, you matter,” said Amaya said. “You can begin to lead a productive life; you can get away.”

Amaya added traffickers recognize and take advantage of people who they see as vulnerable.

But she did say that everyone can help by paying attention to the people around them. Some common indicators that someone might be a victim of trafficking can include having unexplained scars, and displaying anxious, depressed or unusually fearful behavior. They can also include avoiding eye contact or victims aren’t allowed to speak for themselves.