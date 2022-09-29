Sandbags, flashlights, tape: Local hardware store employees share how to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Tropical Storm Ian, previously Hurricane Ian, is making its way to Virginia, with threats of heavy rain and strong winds.

Here's how you can prepare.

David Price, or "Doc" with Taylor's Do It Center, says sandbags are oftentimes forgotten, but incredibly important when there's a risk of flooding.

"If you've got a basement, get you some sandbags and some sand," he explained. "Water is always gonna seep down there because not everybody's door is airtight."

And with only 3% of Virginians owning flood insurance, according to the national flood insurance program, a few sandbags can save you a lot of headaches and money.

Doc also suggests having at least one flashlight in each room with extra batteries on hand.

Robert Woods with Ace Hardware in Kempsville agrees, saying you should always have extra batteries in your home just in case severe weather strikes.

As Tropical Storm Ian is expected to bring strong winds, experts recommend tying down any portable sheds or large outdoor furniture with straps and rope.

To prevent injury, Doc also suggests putting tape along your windows.

"A lot of people don't like to put holes in the foundation so get some tape and that helps the windows from not breaking, but from shattering," he said. "Especially if you have kids, when the wind comes by, the glass breaks and somebody can get hurt."

Above all, hardware experts agree, it's best to be prepared. Even if Hurricane Ian moves in another direction, it's never a bad thing to be stocked up on extra flashlights and batteries, or have a spare generator on hand.

Stay with News 3 for updates as Tropical Strom Ian makes its way towards the Commonwealth and North Carolina.